Matt Phillips - closer to song

Reynolds Gallery 1514 West Main Street, Virginia 23220

Brooklyn-based MATT PHILLIPS presents a series of pigment and silica paintings on linen in his first solo exhibition with Reynolds Gallery on Friday, November 13th with an all-day reception from 10am – 5pm. The show, originally slated to open in April 2020, was postponed until now and remains on view through December 23, 2020.

Reynolds Gallery 1514 West Main Street, Virginia 23220
