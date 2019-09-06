Matt Kleberg | "Blind Arcade"

Reynolds Gallery 1514 West Main Street, Virginia 23220

Blind Arcade marks the first solo exhibition in Richmond for Matt Kleberg, whose work has appeared in several group installations at Reynolds Gallery since 2018. The exhibition is comprised of large and small-scale paintings of oil and oil stick on canvas, rendered in a variety of deeply saturated tones. Kleberg’s imagery is primarily informed by daily architectural observations in his Brooklyn neighborhood, where industrial details converge amongst the curvilinear forms of arches and entryways. These observances are transformed into imagined spaces that reference both practical and ornamental structures.

