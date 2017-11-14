Matinee Idylls: The Washington Saxophone Quartet (WSaxQ)

Hylton Performing Arts Center 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas, Virginia 20110

Celebrating more than 40 years together, WSaxQ is the most widely heard saxophone quartet in the country and is heard daily through recorded arrangements of the theme for National Public Radio’s program “All Things Considered.” Featuring music from Bach to Gershwin, this dynamic ensemble enlightens and entertains audiences with its musical mastery.

Enjoy lunch by an outstanding local restaurant followed by a one-hour concert and a coffee and dessert reception with the artists.

Lunch 12:30 p.m. / Concert 1:30 p.m.

Dessert Reception (following Concert)

Hylton Performing Arts Center 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas, Virginia 20110
