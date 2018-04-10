Matinee Idylls: Virginia Opera: A Taste of Opera

The Virginia Opera, honored by the General Assembly as the “Official Opera Company of the Commonwealth of Virginia,” presents a program of opera favorites performed by the Company’s talented young professionals of the Herndon Foundation Emerging Artists Program. Catch these rising stars in a program featuring highlights from Virginia Opera’s 2017/18 season.

Enjoy lunch by an outstanding local restaurant followed by a one-hour concert and a coffee and dessert reception with the artists.

Lunch 12:30 p.m. / Concert 1:30 p.m.

Dessert Reception (following Concert)