Enjoy a captivating afternoon of arias, duets, and trios sung by three acclaimed sopranos: Jennifer Decker, Kelly Glyptis, and Angela Knight. This talented trio with piano accompaniment charms in a program of musical treasures inspired by the artists’ favorite repertoire.

Enjoy lunch by an outstanding local restaurant followed by a one-hour concert and a coffee and dessert reception with the artists.

Lunch 12:30 p.m. / Concert 1:30 p.m.

Dessert Reception (following Concert)