Matinee Idylls: Mannheim Rocket Orchestra

Spend the afternoon indulging in the sublime with Mannheim Rocket Orchestra as they perform works including Mozart’s Quintet for Clarinet and Strings. Under the direction of founder and clarinetist Richard Spece, Mannheim Rocket Orchestra is the premier period-instrument ensemble of Northern Virginia.

Enjoy lunch by an outstanding local restaurant followed by a one-hour concert and a coffee and dessert reception with the artists.

Lunch 12:30 p.m. / Concert 1:30 p.m.

Dessert Reception (following Concert)