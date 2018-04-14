Masters of Soul Brings Motown Sound to Suffolk Center

Masters of Soul, a celebration of the legendary songs and performers that defined Motown and soul music, returns to the Suffolk Center for Cultural Arts on Saturday, April 14 at 8:00 p.m.

Back by popular demand, the 90-minute show features stylishly costumed, fully choreographed performances of both male and female singers backed by a live band.

For many, Masters of Soul is the ultimate stroll down memory lane performing hit songs from singers such as Gladys Knight & The Pips, Marvin Gaye & Tammi Terrell, Smokey Robinson & the Miracles, The Temptations, The Four Tops, Diana Ross & The Supremes and more.

Based in Virginia Beach, the 10-person cast consists of three lead male vocalists and three lead female vocalists backed by a four-piece band of seasoned musicians who've been touring together for decades. Masters of Soul has performed to numerous sold-out audiences and garnered rave reviews across the country at venues ranging from community theaters and universities to performing arts venues and concert halls.

Tickets are $26 and $35 and may be purchased online at www.suffolkcenter.org, or by calling 923-0003, or by coming to the Suffolk Center at 110 W. Finney Avenue.