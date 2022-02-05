Masters of Soul

to

Suffolk Center for Cultural Arts 110 W Finney Avenue, Suffolk, Virginia 23434

February 5, 2022, Saturday, 8 PM

Genre: Motown Soul

Tickets: $25 - $40

Don't miss Masters of Soul! Come sing & dance along as they celebrate the legendary songs & performers that defined Motown & Soul music. This show features stylishly costumed and choreographed performances of both male and female groups backed by a live band.

Masters of Soul performs: • Gladys Knight & The Pips • Marvin Gaye • Smokey Robinson & the Miracles • The Temptations • The Four Tops • Diana Ross & The Supremes • Martha Reeves & The Vandellas • Barry White • James Brown ... and many more!

Info

Suffolk Center for Cultural Arts 110 W Finney Avenue, Suffolk, Virginia 23434
Concerts & Live Music
757-923-0003
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Masters of Soul - 2022-02-05 20:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Masters of Soul - 2022-02-05 20:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Masters of Soul - 2022-02-05 20:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Masters of Soul - 2022-02-05 20:00:00 ical
new sub price renewal

Events

View more
Email Signup

Most Popular