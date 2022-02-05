February 5, 2022, Saturday, 8 PM

Genre: Motown Soul

Tickets: $25 - $40

Don't miss Masters of Soul! Come sing & dance along as they celebrate the legendary songs & performers that defined Motown & Soul music. This show features stylishly costumed and choreographed performances of both male and female groups backed by a live band.

Masters of Soul performs: • Gladys Knight & The Pips • Marvin Gaye • Smokey Robinson & the Miracles • The Temptations • The Four Tops • Diana Ross & The Supremes • Martha Reeves & The Vandellas • Barry White • James Brown ... and many more!