Dominion Energy Center 600 E Grace Street, Richmond, Virginia 23219

MasterChef Junior Live! is coming to Richmond! Due to popular demand, this high-energy, interactive stage production is bringing the culinary hit TV show MasterChef Junior directly to fans and foodies alike...LIVE onstage! The family-friendly show will feature head-to-head cooking demonstrations and fun (sometimes messy!) challenges with past MasterChef Junior contestants, and an overall immersive audience experience fun for all ages. Bring the whole family to see MasterChef Junior Live! It's a recipe for a guaranteed good time!

Dominion Energy Center 600 E Grace Street, Richmond, Virginia 23219
Kids & Family, Theater & Dance
800-514-3849
