Master Class - Southern Fare: Style & Shoot

Join us for a food styling and photography workshop led by the dynamic duo Mary Kaufman of Bluebird’s Garage and Zoe Grant of Andi and Zoe Photographers. Mary and Zoe will share their style and photography philosophy as participants observe and practice in this hands-on workshop held at Esoteric. This workshop will assist budding food stylists, bloggers, and photographers who want to capture food at its best and take their skills to the next level. Discover how the right approach to styling, props, composition, and natural light can transform your images. The workshop will conclude with a discussion and a three-course lunch together prepared by the chefs at Esoteric. Please bring your own digital camera with manual capabilities. Students must be comfortable using their manual settings on their camera.

MOCA Members $95 | Non-members $105. Includes a 3-course lunch at Esoteric!