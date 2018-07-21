Master Class with New Waves Artist Echard Wheeler

MOCA Members $60, Non-members $75

Join New Waves 2018 exhibiting artist Echard Wheeler for a Master Class inspired by his artistic viewpoint and process. Wheeler has been capturing images for over thirty years and specializes in commercial, documentary, and lifestyle photography. His recent documentary series captures the people and everyday images of his hometown, Virginia Beach.

This workshop will focus on finding the interesting in the ordinary and encourage participants to discover their own artistic voice by documenting the world around them. Wheeler will discuss the importance of shooting intuitively, camera technique, ethics of photojournalism, and shooting film. We will then head to the boardwalk to take photos and reconvene to discuss, critique, and troubleshoot.

Please bring your own digital camera with manual capabilities, empty memory card, and a wide-angle lens. Students must be comfortable using their manual settings on their camera.