Master Class with Melissa Schappell

MOCA Members $60 | Non-members $75

Join exhibiting artist Melissa Schappell for a Master Class inspired by her artistic viewpoint. Explore paper collage techniques and adhesive methods that can be combined with water media painting and drawing on semi-transparent surfaces in order to make one cohesive surface and contemporary look. Students will be able to create their own small work utilizing these techniques while also learning how to embed meaning and symbolism in their imagery choices.