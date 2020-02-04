Master Class: Jonathan Biss, Curtis Symphony Orchestra

Squires Recital Salon 250 College Avenue, Virginia 24060

Observe as pianist Jonathan Biss of the Curtis Symphony Orchestra coaches the next generation of musicians—music students in the School of Performing Arts—during this open master class presented by the Moss Arts Center. Biss serves as the Neubauer Family Chair in piano studies at the Curtis Institute of Music.

Squires Recital Salon 250 College Avenue, Virginia 24060
Concerts & Live Music, Workshops
