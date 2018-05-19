Master Class with Inka Essenhigh

Join exhibiting artist Inka Essenhigh for a Master Class inspired by her artistic viewpoint. Essenhigh creates surreal, atmospheric, dreamlike paintings inspired by contemporary culture and her environment. In her early work, Essenhigh painted using free association and automatic drawing to connect to a “collective unconscious” that informed the content of her work. These methods of experimentation have also enabled her to create her own unique visual vocabulary, which includes her signature use of line and curvy, organic, dreamlike forms. In this workshop Essenhigh will lead participants in a series of meditative painting exercises which will explore place, memory and encourage experimentation with color and form. Materials including acrylic paint will be provided. Participants are welcome to bring their own choice of painting medium and brushes if they prefer.

Additional events with the artist:

May 18 | Members Only Meet and Greet with Inka Essenhigh

May 18 | Artist Talk with Inka Essenhigh