Masouma Delijam Lecture

The Branch Museum of Architecture and Design 2501 2501 Monument Avenue, Virginia 23220

Senior Architect on the Darul Aman Palace reconstruction project in Kabul, Afghanistan, Delijam will lecture on the nature and scope of the project, and her work in Afghanistan. The lecture will be followed by a question & answer session. $10 per person; free for members. Online registration required.

The Branch Museum of Architecture and Design 2501 2501 Monument Avenue, Virginia 23220 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Education & Learning, Talks & Readings
