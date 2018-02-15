Senior Architect on the Darul Aman Palace reconstruction project in Kabul, Afghanistan, Delijam will lecture on the nature and scope of the project, and her work in Afghanistan. The lecture will be followed by a question & answer session. $10 per person; free for members. Online registration required.
Masouma Delijam Lecture
The Branch Museum of Architecture and Design 2501 2501 Monument Avenue, Virginia 23220
Art & Exhibitions, Education & Learning, Talks & Readings
Jan 6, 2018
