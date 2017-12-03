Mason Opera Presents Hansel & Gretel

Mason Opera is proud to present Engelbert Humperdinck’s take on the beloved Brothers Grimm fairy tale Hansel & Gretel. This magical story charms children with its visions of sweets, mystical woodland creatures, and an eerie and enchanting forest – and adults are entranced by its beautiful and sophisticated score. Join in for gingerbread, a wicked witch, beautiful music, and a whole lot of fun! Don't miss it! Tickets: $12, $8, $5 For ticket information visit www.cfa.gmu.edu.