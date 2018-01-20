Mary Poppins Afternoon Tea

ust a spoonful of sugar and delicious treats and your afternoon tea will be supercalifragilisticexpialidocious! Join us as we enjoy a visit with Mary Poppins! This delightful afternoon themed tea is for the young and the young at heart. Enjoy your tea as Mary shares some of the wonderful songs from this classical musical.

Our special menu of two flavors of scones, three flavors of tea sandwiches and three flavors of petite desserts will be served with our special blends of loose-leaf tea.

Tickets

Adults – $50 / Children 5 to 12 – $30

We love having all ages at Belle Grove for Afternoon Tea. But we would like to limit the youngest to 5 and older please.

Dietary Concerns

Due to the nature of Afternoon Tea, we are sorry, but we are not able to accommodate gluten-free, sugar free or dairy free diets for this event.