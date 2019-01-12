Mary Elizabeth Ames Signing

Book People Richmond 536 Granite Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23226

"Homo transformans: The Origin and Nature of the Species " by Mary Elizabeth Ames describes a new species of human with the genetic ability to transform into different animal species and the conflicts that arise in society as a result of their abilities.

Book People Richmond 536 Granite Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23226 View Map
Talks & Readings
