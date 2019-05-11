Mary Elizabeth Ames makes a return visit with "Homo Transformans: The Origin and Nature of the Species." The book describes a new species of human with the genetic ability to transform into different animal species and the conflicts that arise in society as a result of their abilities.
Mary Elizabeth Ames Signing
Book People Richmond 536 Granite Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23226
Book People Richmond 536 Granite Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23226 View Map
Talks & Readings
Apr 11, 2019
Apr 11, 2019
Most Popular
Mexico's Secret Coast
Explore Nayarit state. Read more
Tacos Take Flight
Punch up your next Taco Tuesday with global recipes and textures. Read more
High Performance
Furniture handcrafted by Richmond-based McKinnon & Harris is designed to go the distance. Read more