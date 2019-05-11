Mary Elizabeth Ames Signing

Book People Richmond 536 Granite Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23226

Mary Elizabeth Ames makes a return visit with "Homo Transformans: The Origin and Nature of the Species." The book describes a new species of human with the genetic ability to transform into different animal species and the conflicts that arise in society as a result of their abilities.

Book People Richmond 536 Granite Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23226
