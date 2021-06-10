The Marvelous Mundane art exhibit opens at the ARTfactory

The Marvelous Mundane

Max-Karl & Ellen Verdon Winkler

Exhibit Dates: June 10-July 17, 2021

Gallery Hours: Mon.-Fri. (10 am-5pm)

9419 Battle St, Manassas/703-330-2787

ARTfactory Gallery Webpage

jexum@virginiaARTfactory.org

The Marvelous Mundane features DC area artist couple Max-Karl & Ellen Verdon Winkler in their first joint exhibition. The exhibition contains prints, drawings, and paintings created by Max and Ellen over the last few years. Although the two artists have their own distinct styles, they both have a common fascination with the everyday sights of the world, and capturing the beauty that can be found even in decay and disorder. Ellen works in a painterly style, often emphasizing the shadows and tones of her subject matter. Max’s works are more linear as he tends to focus on lines and shapes, luring the viewer in for the details.

About the Artists:

Ellen Verdon Winkler is a print maker, painter, and graphic designer. She studied art during her undergraduate years at Kalamazoo College in Kalamazoo, Michigan. She came to the Washington area in 1977 to pursue a graduate degree at George Washington University, where she focused on Graphic Design. Although deeply influenced by the artist Jack Boul, Ellen has recently been exploring, drypoint, copper engraving and etching. Her work is held in the collections of The Library of Congress, Corbin and Pamela Gwaltney and Harold and Martha Quayle.

Max-Karl Winkler attended The University of Texas at Austin in 1964 where he received an MFA, with a major in drawing and printmaking. He worked for the next eight years as a college-level studio art and art history teacher, at colleges in Texas, Colorado, and California. In 1984, he moved to the Washington, DC, metropolitan area, where he continued his career in design and illustration. Winkler has been employed in the Studio Arts Programs of The Smithsonian Associates, where he has taught drawing and printmaking for 34 years.

His work in recent years has been in pen and ink, woodcut, wood engraving, watercolor, and oil painting, with increasing interest in more complicated techniques and formats: the multiblock color woodcut, the reduction woodcut, and the whiteline woodcut. His work is to be found in a number of public and private collections, including The Corcoran Gallery of Art, Georgetown University, The Smithsonian Institution, and The Library of Congress.

Attachments:

Ellen Verdon Winkler, Morning Shadows, Intaglio, 20”x16”

Max-Karl Winkler, On Lookout Mtn, Woodcut, 24”x18”