One of the best acrobatic troupes from China shows off its superior skill with thrilling acrobatics, circus acts, illusions, and mesmerizing demonstrations of martial arts. Accompanied by traditional Chinese music, more than one hundred acrobatic and martial arts performers take the stage in a vibrant spectacle of aerial stunts, juggling acts, contortion tricks, and feats of balance that are guaranteed to dazzle and delight. The Martial Artists and Acrobats of Tianjin is a favorite of audiences throughout the world, and has won numerous awards including the Silver Clown Award. Several of its acts also perform with some of the most renowned circuses in the western world. There’s plenty of excitement for the whole family!