One of China’s finest troupes of its kind, these talented artists show off their superior skills in acrobatics, circus acts, illusions, and martial arts! Accompanied by traditional Chinese music, more than one-hundred performers take the stage in a spectacle of acrobatic stunts, feats of balance, juggling acts, contortion tricks, and martial arts that are guaranteed to dazzle and delight audiences. The Martial Artists and Acrobats of Tianjin is a favorite of audiences throughout the world, has won numerous awards including the Silver Clown Award, and several of its acts also perform with some of the most renowned circuses in the western world. Perfect for the whole family!