Martha Redbone: "Roots Project"

Martha Redbone is one of the most vital voices in American Roots music. A multi award-winning musician, she is celebrated for her tasty gumbo of roots music, embodying the folk and country sounds of her childhood in the Appalachian Mountains of Kentucky mixed with the eclectic grit of her teenage years in Brooklyn. With her gospel-singing father’s voice and the spirit of her Cherokee/Shawnee/Choctaw mother’s culture, Redbone broadens the boundaries of Americana, embracing folk, country, Piedmont blues, gospel, bluegrass, soul, and traditional American Indian music. Her latest album, "The Garden of Love—Songs of William Blake," was produced by Nitty Gritty Dirt Band founder John McEuen, and her album "Skintalk" is recognized as an example of contemporary Native American music in the permanent library collection at the Smithsonian National Museum of the American Indian. She was awarded a National Artist Fellowship in 2015 by the Native Arts and Cultures Foundation.