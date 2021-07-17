JULY Markets on Main features:

9am – 1pm, Mathews Farmers Market @ Historic Courthouse Green

11:00-1:00, The Virginia Shellfish Coalition Band @ Historic Courthouse Green

10am – 3pm, Artisan Market @ Bay School Community Arts Center

10am-3pm, SPECIAL EVENT: Maritime Heritage Day Festival @ the Maritime Museum!

10am – 3pm, Markets on Main, Enjoy Shops, Restaurants and Vendors

11am-3pm, Food Trucks: On the Flip Side on Brickbat Rd 11am - 3pm, and Backwoods BBQ and The Seafood Shack nearby!

1pm-3pm, Music @ Sibley’s General Store

10am-5pm, Market at ETC Vintage (2066 Buckely Hall Rd., Dutton)

Added Attractions: Thomas James Store (10am-1pm), Tompkins Cottage Museum (10am-1pm), Mathews Historical Museum, Friends of the Library Book Store (10am-2pm)

Hosted by Mathews Main Street Committee, and Sponsored by Chesapeake Bank and Chesapeake Wealth Management!