Mark Schultz & Daniel Heffington

Suffolk Center for Cultural Arts 110 W Finney Avenue, Suffolk, Virginia 23434

Mark Schultz is a contemporary Christian music artist who has been nominated for numerous Dove Awards, winning his first at the 2006 Dove Awards. Accompanied by Daniel Heffington, a folk/pop artist who pairs unforgettable melodies with driving rhythms, these two are sure to provide a great experience the whole family will enjoy.

