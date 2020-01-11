Mark Schultz is a contemporary Christian music artist who has been nominated for numerous Dove Awards, winning his first at the 2006 Dove Awards. Accompanied by Daniel Heffington, a folk/pop artist who pairs unforgettable melodies with driving rhythms, these two are sure to provide a great experience the whole family will enjoy.
Mark Schultz & Daniel Heffington
Suffolk Center for Cultural Arts 110 W Finney Avenue, Suffolk, Virginia 23434
Concerts & Live Music, Religion & Spirituality
Aug 24, 2019
