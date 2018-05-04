The music of Maria Schneider blurs the lines between genres and is described as evocative, majestic, and magical. The recipient of two Grammy Awards in 2016 and one of very few artists to have received the award in both jazz and classical categories, Schneider’s commissioners are quite varied, stretching from Carnegie Hall Jazz Orchestra, Monterey Jazz Festival, Jazz at Lincoln Center, and the Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra to her Grammy-winning collaboration with David Bowie. In 1994 she founded the 17-member Maria Schneider Orchestra, which features some of the finest jazz musicians today.

This performance is supported in part by gifts from family and friends in memory of Dr. Michael W. Hyer.