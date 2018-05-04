Maria Schneider Orchestra

to Google Calendar - Maria Schneider Orchestra - 2018-05-04 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Maria Schneider Orchestra - 2018-05-04 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Maria Schneider Orchestra - 2018-05-04 19:30:00 iCalendar - Maria Schneider Orchestra - 2018-05-04 19:30:00

Moss Arts Center 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg, Virginia 24061

The music of Maria Schneider blurs the lines between genres and is described as evocative, majestic, and magical. The recipient of two Grammy Awards in 2016 and one of very few artists to have received the award in both jazz and classical categories, Schneider’s commissioners are quite varied, stretching from Carnegie Hall Jazz Orchestra, Monterey Jazz Festival, Jazz at Lincoln Center, and the Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra to her Grammy-winning collaboration with David Bowie. In 1994 she founded the 17-member Maria Schneider Orchestra, which features some of the finest jazz musicians today.

This performance is supported in part by gifts from family and friends in memory of Dr. Michael W. Hyer.

Info

Moss Arts Center 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg, Virginia 24061 View Map

Concerts & Live Music

Visit Event Website

5402315300

please enable javascript to view

to Google Calendar - Maria Schneider Orchestra - 2018-05-04 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Maria Schneider Orchestra - 2018-05-04 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Maria Schneider Orchestra - 2018-05-04 19:30:00 iCalendar - Maria Schneider Orchestra - 2018-05-04 19:30:00

Full Throttle Subscribe

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular