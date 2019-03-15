March Open House + Artist Reception

Crossroads Art Center exhibits the work of emerging and established mid-Atlantic artists and promotes awareness and understanding of art forms, from crafts to fine art. The gallery represents more than 225 artists and is a cultural resource and an active participant in Richmond's thriving arts community.

Crossroads Art Center

2016 Staples Mill Rd. Richmond, VA 23230

crossroadsartcenter@gmail.com

Text or call (804) 278 – 8950.

March 15, 2019

6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Join Crossroads Art Center for our March Artist Reception + Open House on March 15, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. Free and open to the public. Come explore our new exhibitions and discover your next favorite artist. Come one and come all and enjoy food, music, magic and more!

Nonprofit Sponsor: Richmond Symphony Orchestra League

http://www.rsol.org

All-Media Show Juror: Ellyn Parker, Exhibitions Manager at Lewis Ginter Botanical Gardens.

Crossroads Art Center has the privilege of hosting the opening reception for the following featured exhibitions:

James River Art League’s Annual Exhibit, “A Splash Of Color”

Do you need a break from the winter-time blues? James River Art League’s, “A Splash of Color” Exhibit, will color your day and spirit with blue and many other colors! Enjoy the artwork of juried artists displaying over 35 pieces of original artwork.

Please visit James River Art League’s Website: https://www.jamesriverartleague.com/

The Focus Group Camera Club Annual Exhibit

The Focus Group Camera Club is a consortium of photographers dedicated to the study and enjoyment of photography. This exhibit exemplifies the wide range of interests and talents of the members of Focus Group Camera Club. While the medium is always photography, images may be created using film or digital methods, as well as infrared and high dynamic range techniques. The subject matter ranges from nature to dance, and from photojournalism or street photography to abstract.

Please visit our website: http://www.focusgroupCC.com and view our members’ galleries.

“The Art of Music” Juried Exhibition

In collaboration with the Richmond Symphony Orchestra League (RSOL), Crossroads Art Center and buyRVAart.com present an online and live juried exhibition celebrating the art of music in a variety of media. A portion of sales from this exhibit will support the RSOL and their mission. Call for Entries takes place Tuesday, March 5 – Friday, March 8, 2019, with submission hours on 10:00 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.

March Juried All-Media Show

Crossroads Art Center hosts a bi-monthly call for entries for the Juried All-Media Show with cash prize awards. Come explore the selected artworks showcasing local artists and their mastery of form, color, and medium. Call for Entries takes place March 5 – 9, 2019 with submission hours on Tues.-Fri. 10:00am-5:30pm and Sat. 10:00am-3:00pm. Juror: Ellyn Parker, Exhibitions Manager at Lewis Ginter Botanical Gardens.

Exhibition Dates: March 15, 2019 – May 5, 2019

Exhibition Hours: Mondays – Saturdays 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Sundays 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.

For more information, please contact Savannah Ball, Manager and Marketing Specialist at (804) 278-8950 or email savannahball@crossroadsartcenter.com.