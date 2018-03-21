March Makeup Madness: Makeup Tips and Tricks for a Fresh, Youthful Appearance

Join Washington, DC-based makeup artist Jacqueline Gellner at Salon Sage for a live demonstration style makeup class covering tips and tricks that will leave you looking fresh and bright, just in time for spring! In this class, you'll learn:

The best products for prepping skin prior to makeup application

Tips for seamless makeup application that leaves the skin looking smooth, firm and lifted

Tips to brighten eyes and minimize shadows

Spring color trends in makeup