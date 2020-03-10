March Flora/Fauna Exhibit

March Flora/Fauna, on view in our main gallery, features art work from our members that explores plant and animal life, and the delicate balance of the natural world. We are thrilled to be partnering with The Enchanted Florist, who will be creating floral arrangements to compliment the exhibit and fill the gallery with a hint of spring. The arrangements will be available for sale, with ten percent of the proceeds going to support our Outreach programming.
