March - April Exhibits @ Art Works!

Visit us Tuesday - Sunday 12 - 6 PM. See 6 new exhibits and tour 75 artist studios. Exhibits continue through April 18th and admission is free and open to the public.

Exhibits Include:

RVA-CLAY, The Influence of Time on a Clay Community

Ceramic artists from all over the country, have been invited to exhibit in galleries throughout Richmond for the NCECA annual conference. The theme is MULTIVALENT: Clay, Mindfulness, and Memory. At Art Works, RVA Clay's Lee Hazelgrove curated an exhibit of local ceramic artists’ artwork. The work ranges from functional teapots, bowls, and platters to sculptures. This exhibit is in the Jane Sandelin Gallery.

Suspended

Suspended, curated by Lisa Battle and Laurel Lukasewski, focuses on an art form that is traditionally underrepresented in the ceramic’s world: sculptural works that are mounted on a wall, giving a lightness and sense of drama to the otherwise heavy material. In the collection, Laurel Lukasewski’s wall sculptures are Zen-like, minimalist, and make use of light and shadow as part of the composition. Lisa Battle’s modular works focus on form and line with a rich surface imparted by the wood firing process. Jodi Walsh creates mixed media pieces by mounting folded or thrown ceramic forms on stainless steel thread. Amy Dov weaves wall hangings with a rustic sensibility by integrating organic ceramic forms with linen twine. Judit Varga creates modular wall installations comprised of curvilinear forms using the power of color and rich surfaces. The exhibit will be in the Centre Gallery.

Small Offerings by Kay Franz

Small Offerings is an exploration of surface textures, images, colors and fired finishes within a framework of consistently built forms. Clay slabs are slumped over a bowl-shaped mold and given a finishing/decorating technique which may include stencils, scraffito, terra sigillata, slips, acrylics and/or appliques. A final firing is done in a sawdust kiln which gives the pieces their smoky, earthy look and feel. The exhibit will be in the Skylight Gallery.

Deconstructing an Icon: Natural Bridge by Donna Frostick

Natural Bridge in Virginia’s Shenandoah Valley is one of the world’s most iconic geological formations. Often considered one of the seven natural wonders of the world, it has been visited by hundreds of thousands, and its image has been photographed and reproduced in countless ways. At this point, producing paintings of this landmark might seem irrelevant or even kitsch. However, Donna’s objective is not to paint it as a landscape, but to deconstruct the iconic site into its elements – the dynamic curve of the arch, the textured contour and rich colors of the walls, the play of light and shadow in the rocks and trees. She is interested in breaking down the elements of the formation by portraying it from every conceivable angle. Some of the pieces in her series are more readily recognizable as the iconic bridge formation, while others are highly abstracted and stylized. Taken together, they form a presentation of the entire formation in space and time, rather than a single iconic representation. The exhibit will be in the Corner Gallery.

MARCH 2020 ALL MEDIA ART SHOW

This exhibit is a focal point of all Art Works’ openings. It is a juried show with cash prizes for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place. The show is open to all artists and all mediums. There is no theme for this exhibit, however, a special Tribute-to-Women award will be presented, as March is National Women’s History month. The juror will be Brian Barr. Barr received his BFA from The College for Creative Studies and his MFA from American University. Call for Entries is March 20th and 21st. Check our website for details on submitting your artwork: artworksrva.com