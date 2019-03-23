March - April Exhibits @ Art Works!

Visit us Tuesdays - Sundays, 12 - 6 p.m. Admission is free. Exhibits Include:

OK OK by Kevin Sabo

OK OK is a collection of gestural figures that twist their way into the perimeter of the canvas. Sabo is insistent on keeping their bodies and limbs squished inside the borders of the painting, which is a challenge to engineer new proportions of the body.

The exhibit will be in the Jane Sandelin Gallery.

Experiencing Nature by Mark Best

Mark Best grew up in Waynesboro, Virginia and spent many hours rafting the South River, building tree forts in the woods, and hiking in the mountains. In fact, he felt more at home in the outdoors than inside. In nature, he found a feeling of peace and wonder rarely experience elsewhere. In his photographs, he hopes you will experience the same sense of peace and wonder that he does.

The exhibit will be in the Centre Gallery, East.

People and Places by Robert Wynne

Robert Wynne’s paintings range from abstract to figures, nature to mechanics. They are an expression of the artist’s travels, love of nature and nature’s creatures.

This exhibit will be in the Centre Gallery, West.

Hope & Struggle by Crystal George

Crystal George is fascinated with the human face and form and how it can be the physical expression of intangible emotion. She uses mixed media-acrylic, photography and ink to express ideas about humanity and about our human experience. This collection is realistic surrealism. The work expresses the battle between hope and despair and seeks to find beauty in the forgotten.

﻿A mini collection within the collection is a four-part work based on the statement of President Trump that there are “shithole countries”. The four-part series focuses on the hidden treasure that the people of those countries are and is a contrast and a rebuke to the idea that any person or nation is a throwaway. The exhibit will be in the Skylight Gallery.

Superman? by Steve Applegate

Steve Applegate created a series of ten assemblages to explore the following truths about Superman. Is Superman our struggle between spirituality vs. self-will? Is Superman the magic bullet of society? Is Superman a societal enabler, solving social ills with one painless swoop, allowing us to avoid personal responsibility? Is Superman ironically an anti-hero? Is Superman actually a stubborn, clueless man who awaits the "House of Mirrors" as Don Quixote did? Finally, will Superman on Judgement Day have to answer to a power greater than himself?

The exhibit will be in the Corner Gallery.