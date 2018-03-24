March - April Exhibits @ Art Works!

See these exhibits Tues - Sun 12 PM - 6 PM, through April 21st. Free Admission.

________________________________________

The Curio Project: A collection of fine art objects, assemblages, and other oddities

Steve Applegate, Frederick Chiriboga, Kelly Johnston, and Keith M. Ramsey collaborate to produce this exhibit which honors Earth Day. These four contemporary artists combine common materials and found objects into intriguing artwork which are vehicles for their artistic messages. Sometimes poignant and alluring, and sometimes bizarre and mystifying, assemblage art reconfigures our conceptions of the world around us and our relationships to objects. This show is curated by Art Works Gallery Directory, Jessie Boyland. It will be a main attraction at Manchester RVA Earth Day Festival. The exhibit will be in the Jane Sandelin Gallery.

________________________________________

Reassurance and Peace in Nature During Troubled Times by Libby Clark

A professional photographer, Libby Clark exhibits new artwork in the Centre Gallery, East.

________________________________________

Jeffro's Freaky Funky Fish Show by Jeff “Jeffro” Helm

Although Helm’s artwork hangs on the wall, it is anything but two-dimensional. Using various materials, the reliefs he creates are colorful and often humorous. His exhibit will be in the Centre Gallery, West.

________________________________________

Yield by Melanie Kleudner

Melanie Kleudner is a mixed media artist. Her new work will be exhibited in the Corner Gallery.

________________________________________

#RVA by Elizabeth Johnson Phillips

Elizabeth is obsessed with a good story. Stories are essential to humanity—to our ability to learn from the past, to share in another’s experience, to the life of faith, to love. We are our stories. And the stories we choose to tell illuminate our next steps. Phillips comes from a writing background and her story-telling has transferred into her paintings. She rarely paints things exactly as they are found but uses whatever colors that will capture what the image “feels like”. In this body of work, Phillips shows Richmond, VA in its dualities—urban and natural, historical and progressive. Her exhibit will be in the Skylight Gallery.

________________________________________

MARCH 2018 ALL MEDIA ART SHOW – Recycle Theme

This exhibit is a focal point of all Art Works’ openings. It is a juried show with cash prizes and is open to all artists and all mediums. Artwork submitted must incorporate found objects and recycled materials. Call for Entries is March 16th and 17th. Frederick Chiriboga is the juror. Check our website for details on submitting your artwork: http://www.artworksrichmond.com/CallforEntries.htm