March 2020 Open House + Artist Reception

Friday, March 20, 2020

6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Join Crossroads Art Center for the March Open House & Artist Reception on Friday, March 20, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. Free and open to the public. Explore new exhibitions and discover your next favorite artist. Enjoy food, music, magic, live artist demos and more!

Nonprofit Sponsor: Richmond Symphony Orchestra League (RSOL)

http://www.rsol.org/

Crossroads Art Center has the privilege of hosting the opening reception for the following featured exhibitions:

James River Art League, “Small Things Large”

“Enjoy the little things, for one day you may look back and realize they were the big things.” - Robert Brault.

“Small Things Large” is a themed exhibit by James River Art League, and the paintings express each artist's interpretation of this quote. The exhibit displays March 20 - May 3 at Crossroads Art Center and is a must-see!

Focus Group Camera Club Annual Exhibition

The Focus Group Camera Club is a consortium of photographers dedicated to the study and enjoyment of photography. This exhibit exemplifies the wide range of interests and talents of the members of Focus Group Camera Club. While the medium is always photography, images may be created using film or digital methods, as well as infrared and high dynamic range techniques. The subject matter ranges from nature to dance, and from photojournalism or street photography to abstract.

There are 35 regular members and 6 advisory members in the club, plus two honorary members. The group meets monthly at River Road Presbyterian Church, and sponsors field trips, seminars, a website, and exhibits of members' work. Please visit our website: www.focusgroupCC.com and view our members’ galleries.

Darron Franta and Savannah Ball, “Duality”

Duality is the result of a collaboration between fine art nature photographer, Darron Franta and abstract painter, Savannah Ball. This exhibit’s forced contrast in mediums, textures and colors illustrates that harmony can beautifully coexist between artistic processes for our enjoyment. Beginning with the same landscape, Franta and Ball have allowed their styles to not only coexist but to enrich the other; bringing about wonder, awe and inspiration.

Being unified in their mutual delight of the natural world, the artists have cultivated a visual feast of two dozen works of deeply rich photographs and texturized paintings. From the deserts of California, through the canyons of Utah, into the Virginia piedmont and all the way to the coastal Atlantic — these masterful expressions showcase the beauty that surrounds us, making it possible for us to bring these sites, and the emotions they evoke, into our daily lives.

March Juried All-Media Show

Crossroads Art Center hosts a bi-monthly call for entries for the Juried All-Media Show with cash prize awards. Come explore the selected artworks showcasing local artists and their mastery of form, color, and medium.

About the Juror: Iris E. Holliday

Iris was included in the 2015 Style Weekly “Power List” for Arts as Dominion Energy’s director of corporate philanthropy emphasizing increased funding for arts and cultural organizations, including Dominion Energy’s statewide Arts Stars initiative. In addition, she served as a guest curator for ChildSavers Art Auction and on the board of ART180 as well as chair of the Children’s Museum of Richmond Board of Directors.

Post corporate life, IE Holliday. Ideas. Strategies. Representation , a consultancy was established. Currently her clients include folk artist Henry Denton Rice of Brunswick County. He has been featured on NBC 12 and table top sized replicas of tobacco barns have been acquired by private collectors, the Virginia Museum of History and Culture, Fluvanna Historical Society and his story filmed by Preservation Virginia. Continuing her volunteerism, she was a member of the recent review team for CultureWorks. An art collector herself, Iris believes that the richness and diversity of artists is cause for celebration and wider exposure.

Her professional memberships include the Public Relations Society of America, Virginia Association of Museums, and Folk Art Society of America.

Exhibition Dates: March 20, 2020 – May 3, 2020

Exhibition Hours: Mondays – Saturdays 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Sundays 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.

For more information, please contact Savannah Ball, Marketing Manager at (804) 278-8950 or email savannahball@crossroadsartcenter.com.