Marc Cohn Trio LIVE at The Tin Pan

Marc Cohn Trio

Wed, March 14, 2018

Doors: 6:00 pm / Show: 8:00 pm

$65 adv / $70 door

After winning a Grammy for his soulful ballad “Walking in Memphis”, Marc Cohn solidified his place as one of this generation’s most compelling singer/songwriters, combining the precision of a brilliant tunesmith with the passion of a great soul man.

He’s a natural storyteller, balancing the exuberant with the poignant, and able to distill universal truth out of his often romantic, drawn-from-life tales.

Cohn followed up his platinum-selling debut with two more releases in the 1990s, at which point TIME magazine called him "one of the honest, emotional voices we need in this decade" and Bonnie Raitt declared, "Marc is one of the most soulful, talented artists i know. I love his songs, he's an incredible singer, and I marvel at his ability to mesmerize every audience he plays for." Raitt, James Taylor, David Crosby, Graham Nash and Patty Griffin all made guest appearances on Cohn's early records for Atlantic, as his reputation as an artist and performer continued to grow. In 1998 Cohn took a decade-long sabbatical from recording, ending in 2007 with Join The Parade. Inspired by the horrific events following Hurricane Katrina and his own near fatal shooting just weeks before, "Parade" is his most moving and critically acclaimed record to date. About his latest album Listening Booth: 1970, Rolling Stone said, "Cohn has one of

rock's most soulful croons - a rich immediately recognizable tenor that makes these songs his own."