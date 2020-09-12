The Lupus Research Alliance is excited to announce the reimagination of our ManyOne Can. Walk with Us to Cure Lupus presented by GSK. This celebratory Virtual Walk experience will unite the entire lupus community as never before – behind one goal, on one day - Saturday, September 12, 2020.

We hope you will join your friends, family, colleagues, and thousands more in the lupus community for this unified Virtual Walk event. It doesn’t matter how, or when you do it, or even where you do it. Walk and Fundraise Your Way! Use social media and other great tools all summer long.

So, let’s rally our collective energies and continue to support the LRA mission – funding research that changes the lives of people with lupus. 100% of all money raised for LRA goes to lupus research programs.