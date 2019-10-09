Love, loss and creation merge in unexpected ways in this thrilling gothic classic conceived by internationally renowned multimedia art collective Manual Cinema. Combining live theatre and music with handmade shadow puppetry, cinematic techniques and original musical compositions, Manual Cinema creates immersive visual stories for stage and screen. Its most recent work stitches together the classic tale of “Frankenstein” with Mary Shelley’s own life to create an unexpected story about the beauty—and horror—of creation.
Manual Cinema’s Frankenstein
Ohrstrom-Bryant Theatre 620 Millwood Avenue, Virginia 22601
Ohrstrom-Bryant Theatre 620 Millwood Avenue, Virginia 22601 View Map
Theater & Dance
Most Popular
To Serve and Protect
In the state’s five mounted police units, horse and rider share a bond in which trust transcends duty. Read more
Elegant Eggs
Dress up your picnic basket with decadent deviled eggs. Read more
The Makeover
How a Herndon family found their dream home in a 19th-century Victorian farmhouse. Read more