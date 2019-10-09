Manual Cinema’s Frankenstein

Ohrstrom-Bryant Theatre 620 Millwood Avenue, Virginia 22601

Love, loss and creation merge in unexpected ways in this thrilling gothic classic conceived by internationally renowned multimedia art collective Manual Cinema. Combining live theatre and music with handmade shadow puppetry, cinematic techniques and original musical compositions, Manual Cinema creates immersive visual stories for stage and screen. Its most recent work stitches together the classic tale of “Frankenstein” with Mary Shelley’s own life to create an unexpected story about the beauty—and horror—of creation.

Info

Ohrstrom-Bryant Theatre 620 Millwood Avenue, Virginia 22601
Theater & Dance
5406654569
