Manassas City Winter Farmers Market

Prince William Street Parking Lot 9024 Prince William Street, Virginia 20110

Manassas City Winter Farmers Market is going on every Saturday from 9am to 1pm through to March 31st, showcasing produce and meat vendors, bakery, sweet treat, and food vendors, craft and unique vendors that you will fall in love with and come back for more. Come visit us while the weather is still good. Keep up with us on Facebook @cityofmanassasfarmersmarket.

Info
Prince William Street Parking Lot 9024 Prince William Street, Virginia 20110
Crafts, Festivals & Fairs, Outdoor
703-361-6599
