Manassas Chorale "Voices United: One Voice, Many Voices" Concert

to Google Calendar - Manassas Chorale "Voices United: One Voice, Many Voices" Concert - 2020-03-21 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Manassas Chorale "Voices United: One Voice, Many Voices" Concert - 2020-03-21 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Manassas Chorale "Voices United: One Voice, Many Voices" Concert - 2020-03-21 19:30:00 iCalendar - Manassas Chorale "Voices United: One Voice, Many Voices" Concert - 2020-03-21 19:30:00

Hylton Performing Arts Center 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas, Virginia 20110

The Manassas Chorale presents “Voices United: One Voice, Many Voices.” Featuring guest conductor Sigrid Johnson and the Voices United Workshop Choir, this is our 22nd annual gathering of sacred music.

Partial funding for the Manassas Chorale is provided by Prince William County, Virginia Commission for the Arts, and the City of Manassas.

Reserved seating at $20 and $18. Tickets available online at hyltoncenter.org, by phone at 703-993-7759, or at the Hylton Center Box Office. For more information, visit manassaschorale.org or call 703-738-6452.

Info

Hylton Performing Arts Center 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas, Virginia 20110 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
7037386452
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Manassas Chorale "Voices United: One Voice, Many Voices" Concert - 2020-03-21 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Manassas Chorale "Voices United: One Voice, Many Voices" Concert - 2020-03-21 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Manassas Chorale "Voices United: One Voice, Many Voices" Concert - 2020-03-21 19:30:00 iCalendar - Manassas Chorale "Voices United: One Voice, Many Voices" Concert - 2020-03-21 19:30:00
Cheer the New Year

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular