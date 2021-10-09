Manassas Chorale “The Roaring Twenties: Then and Now” Fall Concert

The Manassas Chorale presents “The Roaring Twenties: Then and Now” Fall Concert. Featuring hit Broadway songs from the 1920s and the 2020s, including “Fascinating Rhythm,” “Lion King Medley,” “Singin’ in the Rain,” “You’ll Be Back,” and more!

Reserved seating at $25 and $20. Tickets available online at hyltoncenter.org, by phone at 703-993-7759, or at the Hylton Center Box Office. For more information, visit manassaschorale.org or call (571) 341-9231.

Partial funding for the Manassas Chorale is provided by Prince William County, Virginia Commission for the Arts, and the City of Manassas.