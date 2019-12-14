Manassas Chorale "Resounding Joy!" Winter Concert

Hylton Performing Arts Center 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas, Virginia 20110

The Manassas Chorale presents “Resounding Joy!” Winter Concert. Get into the spirit of the season with traditional carols and new arrangements of old favorites. Accompanied by our orchestra, it’s a holiday evening to remember!

Concert with a Cause: Please help support SERVE by donating non-perishable food items such as: cereal, dry pasta, sauce, beans, rice, soup, and canned fruits and vegetables.

Partial funding for the Manassas Chorale is provided by Prince William County, Virginia Commission for the Arts, and the City of Manassas.

Reserved seating at $20 and $18. Tickets available online at hyltoncenter.org, by phone at 703-993-7759, or at the Hylton Center Box Office. For more information, visit manassaschorale.org or call 703-738-6452.

Hylton Performing Arts Center 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas, Virginia 20110
703-738-6452
