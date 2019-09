The Manassas Chorale presents “Broadway’s Best” Fall Concert. All your favorite Broadway hits from “Hamilton,” “Beautiful,” “My Fair Lady,” “A Chorus Line,” and more! Featuring guest performances from the Alexandria Harmonizers and the Manassas Park High School Chamber Singers!

Partial funding for the Manassas Chorale is provided by Prince William County, Virginia Commission for the Arts, and the City of Manassas.