Manassas Ballet Theatre Streams "Dracula"

Manassas Ballet Theatre is excited to return to the Hylton Stage for a full 2021-22 season! The company opens with the classic vampire story of Dracula, based on the novel by Bram Stoker. This dramatic and seductive production presented by the Times Newspapers brings Transylvania after dark to Manassas, where just one taste of blood guarantees eternal youth. The Kim Reynolds Band accompanies MBT live on stage for a multi-layered and spooky experience. Live performances are October 15 & 16 at 7:30 pm and October 17 at 3:00 pm - tickets begin at $25. Online streaming begins October 30 - tickets are $25. For more information, visit www.manassasballet.org/dracula/ or contact Heather Gorrell at (703) 791-0627 or heather@manassasballet.org