Manassas Ballet Theatre's "The Nutcracker"

Northern Virginia’s favorite Nutcracker comes to life on the Hylton stage with eight performances presented by Dominion Energy and Miller Toyota. Gorgeous sets, costumes, and live music by the Manassas Ballet Theatre Orchestra help make MBT’s Nutcracker the highlight of the holidays. Live performances are December 16-23 at Hylton Performing Arts Center. Tickets start at $35 and are available through the Hylton Box Office: 703-993-7759 or

https://hylton.calendar.gmu.edu/manassas-ballet-theatre-39-s-the-nutcracker/

Online streaming begins December 24 at 7:30 pm for Cast A and December 25 at 2:00 pm for Cast B. Access is $25 and is available through the links below:

Cast A: https://vimeo.com/ondemand/mbtnutcracker

Cast B: https://vimeo.com/ondemand/mbtnutcrackercastb