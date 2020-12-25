Manassas Ballet Theatre's "Nutcracker" - Cast B

Presented by Dominion Energy and Miller Toyota, Northern Virginia’s favorite Nutcracker is back to help you celebrate the holidays. Join sweet Clara, naughty Fritz, the party guests and dancing dolls and of course Drosselmeyer and the Nutcracker Prince as they lead the way through a dreamy journey of fantasy and sweets. The Nutcracker is a wonderful holiday show for all ages, featuring our international company dancers from the beautiful Hylton Performing Arts Center.

Live streaming begins Christmas Day, Friday, December 25 at 2:00 pm and continues for 30 days. You may purchase your tickets (access) for $25 at: https://vimeo.com/ondemand/mbtnutcrackercastb