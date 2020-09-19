Manassas Ballet Theatre's "Les Sylphides & More"

Manassas Ballet Theatre - Les Sylphides & More, Presented by Insidenova

Maintain social distancing by watching our professional dancers perform this classic ballet from the comfort of your home. Les Sylphides, a ballet blanc, is widely thought of as the first ballet to be created simply about mood and without a storyline. The And More portion of the program features new contemporary works created by MBT’s talented dancers.

Online streaming through Vimeo begins Saturday, September 19 at 7:30 pm edt and continues for 30 days. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased through the Event Website.