Presented by the Times Newspapers, Manassas Ballet Theatre’s classic and frightening legend of Frankenstein comes to you from the Merchant stage of the Hylton Performing Arts Center on Halloween. The Kim Reynolds Band brings an original score as the dancers weave the tale.

Live streaming begins Halloween, Saturday, October 31 at 7:30pm EDT and continues for 30 days. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at: https://vimeo.com/ondemand/frankenstein