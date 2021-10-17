Manassas Ballet Theatre's "Dracula"

to

Hylton Performing Arts Center 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas, Virginia 20110

Manassas Ballet Theatre is excited to return to the Hylton Stage for a full 2021-22 season! The company opens with the classic vampire story of Dracula, based on the novel by Bram Stoker. This dramatic and seductive production presented by the Times Newspapers brings Transylvania after dark to Manassas, where just one taste of blood guarantees eternal youth. The Kim Reynolds Band accompanies MBT live on stage for a multi-layered and spooky experience. Live performances are October 15 & 16 at 7:30 pm and October 17 at 3:00 pm - tickets begin at $25. Online streaming begins October 30 - tickets are $25. For more information, visit www.manassasballet.org/dracula/ or contact Heather Gorrell at (703) 791-0627 or heather@manassasballet.org

Info

Hylton Performing Arts Center 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas, Virginia 20110
Concerts & Live Music, Dance, Theater & Dance
7037910627
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Manassas Ballet Theatre's "Dracula" - 2021-10-17 15:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Manassas Ballet Theatre's "Dracula" - 2021-10-17 15:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Manassas Ballet Theatre's "Dracula" - 2021-10-17 15:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Manassas Ballet Theatre's "Dracula" - 2021-10-17 15:00:00 ical
new sub price renewal

Events

View more
Email Signup

Most Popular