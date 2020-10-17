NOVEC presents “Don Quixote”! Enjoy this classic ballet from the comfort of your home while maintaining social distance. “Don Quixote” is known as a sensational and spicy classical ballet. Set in Barcelona and known in the ballet world as "Don Q", the ballet presents all of the great elements-longing, love, loss and in the end a wedding. The production features the professional dancers of MBT with accompaniment by the Manassas Ballet Orchestra. Streaming begins on Vimeo Saturday, October 17 at 7:30 pm edt and continues for 30 days. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased through the event link.
Manassas Ballet Theatre's "Don Quixote"
to
Virtual Event , Virginia
Virtual Event , Virginia
Dance, Kids & Family
Most Popular
A Remarkable Renovation
In turns Robert E. Lee’s boyhood home, a boarding house, and a museum, this Alexandria estate has seen its share of history. Read more
Coastal Renaissance
Revitalization in Cape Charles has helped establish the new Eastern Shore. Read more
Elegant Eggs
Dress up your picnic basket with decadent deviled eggs. Read more