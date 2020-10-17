Manassas Ballet Theatre's "Don Quixote"

to

Virtual Event , Virginia

NOVEC presents “Don Quixote”! Enjoy this classic ballet from the comfort of your home while maintaining social distance. “Don Quixote” is known as a sensational and spicy classical ballet. Set in Barcelona and known in the ballet world as "Don Q", the ballet presents all of the great elements-longing, love, loss and in the end a wedding. The production features the professional dancers of MBT with accompaniment by the Manassas Ballet Orchestra. Streaming begins on Vimeo Saturday, October 17 at 7:30 pm edt and continues for 30 days. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased through the event link.

Info

Virtual Event , Virginia
Dance, Kids & Family
7032571811
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Manassas Ballet Theatre's "Don Quixote" - 2020-10-17 19:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Manassas Ballet Theatre's "Don Quixote" - 2020-10-17 19:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Manassas Ballet Theatre's "Don Quixote" - 2020-10-17 19:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Manassas Ballet Theatre's "Don Quixote" - 2020-10-17 19:30:00 ical
AlwlaysSmilingFace

Events

View more
Email Signup

Most Popular