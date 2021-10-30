Man Ray: The Paris Years

to

Virginia Museum of Fine Arts 200 N. Arthur Ashe Boulevard, Richmond, Virginia 23220

Man Ray: The Paris Years is on view in Richmond from October 30, 2021, through February 21, 2022. Organized by Dr. Michael Taylor, VMFA’s Chief Curator and Deputy Director for Art and Education, the exhibition includes more than 100 compelling portrait photographs made by the artist in Paris between 1921 and 1940, featuring cultural luminaries such as Barbette, André Breton, Jean Cocteau, Marcel Duchamp, Ernest Hemingway, Miriam Hopkins, James Joyce, Henri Matisse, Méret Oppenheim, Alice Prin (Kiki de Montparnasse), Elsa Schiaparelli, Erik Satie, Wallis Simpson and Gertrude Stein.

Info

Virginia Museum of Fine Arts 200 N. Arthur Ashe Boulevard, Richmond, Virginia 23220
Art & Exhibitions, Education & Learning
to
Google Calendar - Man Ray: The Paris Years - 2021-10-30 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Man Ray: The Paris Years - 2021-10-30 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Man Ray: The Paris Years - 2021-10-30 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Man Ray: The Paris Years - 2021-10-30 10:00:00 ical
refill-sept15

Events

View more
Fall-newsletter

Most Popular