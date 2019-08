Ignite your soul. Set free your imagination. Experience illusion, art, & music.

Join us Saturday, August 24th for our MAN ON FIRE party up in the SKY! National DJ, DJ Luke Shay and DJ Kevin Bell will be playing the tunes ALL night!

$100 & Sky Bar membership giveaway for the BEST festival costume!

Book your VIP sections now!! 757.756.0354

Doors open at 10pm